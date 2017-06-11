× ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ suspended after allegations of misconduct

LOS ANGELES – An investigation into alleged misconduct halted production of “Bachelor in Paradise,” an affiliated show of the “Bachelor” reality show series, TMZ reported Sunday.

Warner Bros. executives were alerted to “some sort of misconduct on the set of ‘BiP,'” TMZ reported. They were notified Sunday and temporarily suspended the show production.

It was unknown if the show would continue shooting video this season. The fourth season of the summer reality series was set to return to TV in early August.

Some of the cast members expected to star in the season of “Bachelor in Paradise” were Raven Gates, Corinne Olympios, Taylor Nolan, Amanda Stanton, Derek Peth, Nick Benvenutti and DeMario Jackson, according to TMZ.

Warner Bros. released a statement:

“We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”