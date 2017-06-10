× U.S. Navy warns of training noise in coming days near San Diego Bay

CORONADO – Naval Base Coronado issued a noise and training alert Saturday that will be in effect every day next week near San Diego Bay, beginning Sunday.

The training exercises are scheduled from June 11-17 from 7 a.m. to midnight daily, east of Pier 159 and Harbor Drive, according to the Navy’s announcement.

“The Navy recognizes the importance of being good neighbors with the local communities and makes every effort to abate noise when possible,” the statement said. “We are committed to being good neighbors, while balancing the installation’s mission.”

Noise complaints can be lodged online at: http://cnic.navy.mil/./navbase./about/CommunityConcerns.html.