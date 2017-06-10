× U.S. Coast Guard evacuates woman for medical emergency from ship off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Coast Guard personnel from San Diego evacuated a 61-year-old woman from a cruise ship due to a medical emergency, according to USCG officials.

The call came in at about 10 p.m. Friday from the Carnival Miracle, which was located 56 miles southwest of San Diego, saying the woman was experiencing symptoms of respiratory distress, the USCG said.

A flight surgeon who was on duty when the call came in recommended that the woman be medically evacuated from the ship and transported to a local hospital, officials said.

A San Diego-based Jayhawk helicopter launched at about midnight, airlifted the victim off the ship and returned to an awaiting ambulance on shore, which took her to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest.

The victim, whose condition was not released, arrived at the hospital at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to officials.