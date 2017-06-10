Geese droppings land on 17 people at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Seventeen people were struck by droppings from a flock of geese Friday night at Disneyland, KTLA reported.

Around 9 p.m., police and firefighters responded to the theme park after a report that about 20 people had been hit with “fecal matter,” according to a tweet by Anaheim police. It was later found the droppings came from geese overhead.

Eleven adults and six juveniles were hit by the droppings.

The Orange County Register reported Disneyland provided a private restroom for people to clean up and provided them with clean clothes.

No injuries were reported.