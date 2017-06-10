Dozens rally in downtown to show support for Paris climate accord

SAN DIEGO — Environmentalists came together in downtown Saturday to rally against President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.

Dozens gathered outside the administration center, chanting, “sisters, brothers, take my hand, join together, heal the land.”

Members of the group SanDiego350 say they support Mayor Kevin Faulconer and the city council’s commitment to 100 percent renewable energy by 2035. They say they also plan to hold city leaders accountable to that goal, despite what happens in Washington, D.C.

“The White House is not able to lead on climate change but we want to show that local communities and states can still lead,” said Janina Moretti, a volunteer with San Diego350.

In talking points delivered to Trump allies, the White House characterized the Paris agreement as a job killer that placed undue burdens on taxpayers and was a bad deal for Americans.

“If we focus on clean energy and different forms of building clean energy, then jobs will be available for the American people,” said Joanne Levreault.

“The jobs of the future are not going to be mining coal they are going to be installing solar panels,” Moretti added.