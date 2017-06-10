× Adam West, star of ‘Batman’ in the 1960s, dies at 88

LOS ANGELES — Adam West, star of the 1960’s “Batman” TV show, has died at age 88, according to his agent, CNN reported.

West played Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, Batman, a popular comics character who came to life on the ABC-TV series that lasted three seasons.

West later made appearances on the television series “Family Guy” as Mayor Adam West.