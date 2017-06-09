SUV slams into tree as driver struggles with carjacking suspect

SAN DIEGO — A 31-year-old man who fought with a driver while attempting to carjack an SUV near Westfield Horton Plaza was behind bars Friday, police said.

Sean Michael McNally allegedly pushed past the owner of a black Chevy Suburban stopped along Broadway near First Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Thursday and tried to hop in, but a struggle ensued. Both men ended up in the driver’s seat and apparently knocked the SUV into gear, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The SUV struck a tree and lamp post shortly afterward and the suspect ran off, Heims said.

Officers caught up to McNally a few blocks away in the vicinity of Harbor Drive and Market Street and took him into custody, Heims said. He was subsequently booked into jail on suspicion of carjacking and hit and run, according to jail records.