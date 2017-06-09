× Stand Down for Homeless Veterans clothing drive accepting donations

SAN DIEGO – A clothing drive is scheduled Friday in San Diego to collect items for the yearly Stand Down for Homeless Veterans.

Veterans Village of San Diego will accept new and gently used clothing from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its facility at 4141 Pacific Highway.

The donations will be provided to veterans at the 30th annual Stand Down event, scheduled for July 21-23 at San Diego High School. Around 1,000 veterans and their family members seek services each year at Stand Down, which started in San Diego and has spread around the country.

Homeless veterans receive comprehensive services that can help them get off the streets and reintegrate into the community, according to VVSD. Among other things, they get shelter, food, clothing, showers, medical and legal assistance, and substance abuse counseling.