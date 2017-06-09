× Man threatens cellphone employee with PVC pipe, steals speakers

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police sought Friday a man who stole speakers from a cellphone store in San Ysidro and threatened an employee with a piece of PVC pipe.

The robber had attempted to buy a phone from Cricket Wireless on East San Ysidro Boulevard shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, but his credit card was declined. He then told the employee he was “just going to take some speakers” and put them in his bag, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The employee confronted the man as he started to walk toward the exit and he raised the PVC pipe he had been using like a cane and threatened the worker, Heims said. The suspect left and was last seen heading east on East San Ysidro Boulevard.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic, about 26 years old, 6 feet tall and thin with tattoos on both arms. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and a black hat.