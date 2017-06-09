× Man sentenced to 100 years for killing parents

SAN DIEGO — A man who fatally shot his parents in their Point Loma home the day after Thanksgiving in 2014 was sentenced Friday to 100 years to life in state prison.

Peter Haynes, 25, pleaded guilty in March to a pair of first-degree murder charges. The defendant withdrew his plea of not guilty by reason of insanity in order to plead guilty to killing Dr. David Haynes and Lissa Haynes on Nov. 28, 2014.

Judge Laura Halgren told Haynes that he would have to serve 25 years behind bars before being eligible to request a parole hearing.

The defendant shot his 61-year-old mother, Lissa, the morning after Thanksgiving, then ambushed his father when the 62-year-old emergency room physician came downstairs to check on his wife, according to evidence presented at a preliminary hearing last year.

Courtney Gant, who lives next door, testified she heard screaming, yelling and what sounded like gunshots at about 3 a.m. The witness said she looked down into the victims’ kitchen and saw someone walking, then heard a male voice say, “He shot her in the chest. I think she’s dead.”

Gant said she saw the silhouette of a man consistent with Peter Haynes standing outside a sliding glass door holding a gun. She said she was on the phone with a 911 operator when she heard a man scream, then three to four more shots.

San Diego police Officer Bradford Green testified that he found Lissa Haynes’ lifeless body and a wounded David Haynes after another officer kicked in the front door.

“He (David Haynes) said, `My son shot me,’ ” the officer testified.

When he asked the wounded man why his son shot him, David Haynes responded, “He’s schizophrenic,” according to Green.

David and Lissa Haynes both were pronounced dead at a hospital.