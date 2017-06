SAN DIEGO — Mayor Kevin Faulconer has restored $5 million in funding for a potential November special election into the city of San Diego’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The $3.6 billion spending plan was approved Monday night by the City Council, after it redirected the election money into other areas.

The council has five business days to consider over-riding the mayor’s action.

I’ve restored election funding. Council can block or let voters create jobs, fix roads, help homeless. Veto message: https://t.co/zF3WEGfp5y — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) June 9, 2017

