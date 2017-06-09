× Drunk driver seriously injured after slamming into pole, cops say

SAN DIEGO — A 26-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she crashed her car into a pole in Bay Park Friday while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The woman apparently lost control of her 2009 Nissan Altima on eastbound Sea World Drive near Interstate 5, which then veered into the median and hit the pole shortly before 3 a.m., San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

She was taken to a hospital to be treated for a serious injury to her right leg. Martinez said she would be placed under arrest on suspicion of DUI upon her release.