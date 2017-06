SAN DIEGO — Chula Vista Fire Department responded Friday night to a natural gas leak at a construction site in Bonita.

The leak was reported shortly before 9 p.m. near Sweetwater and Willow roads.

Residents in nearby homes were asked to shelter in place.

San Diego Gas & Electric crews are at the scene. A broken pipe was found at the construction site, where crews were working earlier Friday.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.