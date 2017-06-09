Brush fire burns near I-8 in El Cajon

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

EL CAJON, Calif. — Crews are responding to a brush fire near a freeway in El Cajon.

The fire is near the Greenfield Drive exit on eastbound Interstate 8. As of 5 p.m., the fire had burned three acres, according to Cal Fire.

One lane is closed on eastbound I-8 at Greenfield Drive. All westbound lanes remain open but traffic is heavy along the freeway in the area due to the blaze, the California Highway Patrol says.

There are no immediate reports of structural threats.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.