Boat used to smuggle undocumented immigrants found abandoned near OB Pier

SAN DIEGO – A boat that may have been used to smuggle drugs or people into the United States washed up empty Friday morning in Ocean Beach, police said.

The abandoned boat was found wedged in the reef south of the pier around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning. Nobody was found on board when the boat was searched, police said.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Border Patrol agents are assisting in the investigation.

Fire officials said the boat will be moved later today.