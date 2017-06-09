Acura RLX: Meet the car that has PAWS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – We usually wait for sunny days to test drive cars on windy roads, but we wanted to wait for a very rainy, miserable day to test drive the new Acura RLX.

Acura has a system called P-AWS -- precision all-wheel steering -- in which all four wheels of the car steer. When the front wheels are steering, the rear wheels can pivot as much as 1.8 degrees in the same direction for smooth, stable and quick lane changes.

Alternatively, the rear wheels can also steer in the opposite direction from the front wheels to help stabilize and rotate a vehicle in a turn, creating safer and more dynamic driving and turning.

At launch, the carmaker said the RLX was the most powerful and technological Acura car ever built, with three electric motors and one gas engine.

The most spacious five passenger car in its class, with propulsion that combines V8 performance with 4 cylinder fuel economy, all from an AWD luxury sedan.

The RLX sports hybrid has an impressive list of standard features and technologies including Acura's distinctive jewel eye LED headlights, acuralink connected car system and adaptive cruise control with low speed follow.

To simplify the buying process, Acura only offers two grades. The feature packed RLX sports hybrid with technology package, and the top of the line RLX sports hybrid with advanced packages. Many buyers don’t consider the RLX when looking for a full-size luxury sedan.

The brand new Acura RLX starts around $55,000 and the best fuel economy you’ll get is 30 miles a gallon on the highway.