Woman convicted of punching Border Patrol agent in the face

SAN DIEGO – An undocumented woman from Mexico who punched a U.S. Border Patrol agent in the face after she was detained at an immigration facility and refused to follow instructions was convicted Thursday of assault on a federal officer.

According to trial testimony and court documents, on Nov. 30, 2016, the agent had instructed 27-year-old Jessica Camargo-Alejo to cover her mouth after a coughing fit, but Camargo-Alejo refused, and yelled and cursed at the agent.

Without provocation, the defendant then struck the agent in the face with her fist, prosecutors said.

Camargo-Alejo faces up to eight years in prison when she is sentenced Sept. 11 by U.S. District Judge Marilyn Huff.