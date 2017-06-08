Thief uses demand note to rob San Ysidro bank

SAN DIEGO – An unhurried thief with dreadlocks robbed a San Ysidro bank Thursday afternoon.

The bandit, who appeared to be in his mid-30s, entered the Wells Fargo branch office in the 600 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard shortly before 1 p.m. and waited in a customer line for his turn to approach a teller, according to San Diego police.

When the clerk called him over, he presented a demand note, Officer Tony Martinez said. After the employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber left the bank and fled the area to the north.

He was described as a bearded black man with long dreadlocks, wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored shirt, police said.