Teen accused of Rancho Bernardo standoff charged with rape, kidnapping

SAN DIEGO – A 19-year-old man was charged Wednesday after allegedly causing a weekend of mayhem in a Rancho Bernardo neighborhood that left five people in the hospital.

Anthony Brewer was arraigned Wednesday and charged with nine felony counts, including rape, false imprisonment and kidnapping.

San Diego Deputy District Attorney Stephen Marquardt said the Ranch Bernardo teen went into a rage after his girlfriend tried to break up with him. Investigators said Brewer kidnapped his girlfriend and sexually assaulted her repeatedly.

Family members told San Diego police they were able to convince Brewer to release his girlfriend, but the hand off was botched and Brewer drove off with a would-be rescuer hanging out of the front window of his car, the prosecutor said.

Brewer crashed the vehicle on Pomerado Road near Fieldstone Drive around 11 a.m. in an attempt to commit suicide, the prosecutor said.

Three people were rescued from the wrecked vehicle and sent to the hospital. The knife-wielding suspect refused to come out of the vehicle, prompting a standoff with police, according to SDPD Sgt Tom Sullivan.

“This is an instance of a one man crime spree that spanned over two days," Marquardt said. "He demonstrated a callous disregard for everybody around him.”

All people involved in the incident survived, but their conditions were not released.

Brewer appeared in court with a bandage around his neck. A judge ordered he be held on $3 million bail.

If convicted of all charges, Brewer faces a maximum sentence of 16 years and 4 months in prison.