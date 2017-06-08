Some North Park residents express concern after brawl at Observatory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – One day after East Coast rapper XXXTentacion was knocked unconscious onstage and a concertgoer was stabbed during a brawl at the Observatory North Park, residents say it’s an example of how things can get out of hand at the venue.

XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was performing at the University Avenue theater when a man rushed up to him and punched him about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, knocking him unconscious, according to San Diego police.

The Florida rapper was whisked offstage as security guards struggled to subdue about 10 other combative people.

The rapper later uploaded a video in which he blamed the venue and security personnel for conspiring with the attacker to allow the attack to happen.

But a manager at the venue, Paris Landen, denies those claims.

“Absolutely false,” Landen told FOX 5.

She said security personnel tried to calm things down and later worked with police to get the situation under control.

At some point during the melee, a 19-year-old audience member suffered a stab wound to the back. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a punctured lung, SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez said.

Some people in the area told FOX 5 this type of behavior is not sitting well with residents in the neighborhood.

“I know a lot of the residents are very uncomfortable with it. And there are some moments where there are some safety issues that come up. Some of the concerts have more of a rowdy crowd and things are not easy to live with some nights,” said North Park resident Emily Fierer.

Others in the area have also complained, including some businesses, but Landen said the venue is not a magnet for trouble.

“I think we’re the best neighbors. We listen to the community, we work with them, we bring business to the other businesses around us, so I would disagree,” Landen said.

Landen said everyone who attended the concert Wednesday night is entitled to a refund.

Police say no arrests have been made in connection to the brawl, due in part to people involved not cooperating.