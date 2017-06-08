Police seek identity of attacker in XXXTentacion assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Authorities sought Thursday to identify the assailant or assailants who attacked East Coast rapper XXXTentacion onstage at the Observatory North Park and stabbed a concertgoer during an ensuing brawl.

XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was performing at the University Avenue theater when a man rushed up to him and punched him about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, knocking him unconscious, according to San Diego police.

The Florida rapper was whisked offstage as security guards struggled to subdue about 10 other combative people.

At some point during the melee, a 19-year-old audience member suffered a stab wound to the back. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a punctured lung, SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez said.

The venue was emptied following the fight, and police remained on hand to make sure the crowd dispersed.

There were no arrests in the case as of Thursday afternoon, Hernandez said.

XXXTentacion, 19, is scheduled to perform Thursday evening at the Observatory in Santa Ana, according to his Facebook page.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the following video violent and offensive.