North County women competing to become fitness champions

June 8, 2017

Encinitas, CA- A group of women, ranging from 20 to 48, will compete in one of the biggest fitness contests in the state this Saturday, the NPC Southern California Championships, held at the Scottish Rights Center in San Diego. They train with fitness coach Alissa Parker, and many have not only transformed their bodies in the process, but their lives.