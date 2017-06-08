Man wanted for exposing himself in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Imperial Beach residents are asked to be on the lookout for a man wanted for exposing himself, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Monday, as a mother and her four-year-old daughter were walking near 11th Street and Elder Avenue when the mother yelled at a driver that pulled up next to them wearing no pants. The woman yelled at the driver, who drove away.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, in his 20s, with a dark complexion and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a blue zipped up jacket, a black hat worn backward and dark sunglasses.

Anyone who recognizes this man or has any information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.