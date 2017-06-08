Homicide victim found in Vista home identified

SAN DIEGO — Authorities released the name Thursday of a North County man found slain in his home.

Deputies responding to a report of an unresponsive person in the 2200 block of San Clemente Avenue in Vista found the body of 51-year-old Robert Pierro shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to sheriff’s officials.

Pierro had suffered traumatic injuries to his upper body, Lt. Kenneth Nelson said.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the fatality a homicide.

All other autopsy details, including the cause of the victim’s death, have been sealed “pending further investigation,” the lieutenant said.

No suspects in the case had been identified as of late Thursday afternoon.

33.204718 -117.204752