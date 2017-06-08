Gas leak in Coronado prompts evacuation of nearby homes

CORONADO, Calif. — A natural gas leak caused by a construction accident in Coronado has forced the evacuation of nearby homes.

The leak was reported at 3:40 p.m. in a vacant home under construction in an alley off the 300 block of Seventh Street, according to Coronado Fire Department.

Once SDG&E crews arrived, they secured the gas line in 10 minutes.

About 10 residents were evacuated from surrounding homes.

Construction workers were digging a trench at the home when they struck a 1 to 2-inch gas line.

No injuries have been reported.