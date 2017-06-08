× Abused pup severely disfigured receives cutting edge stem cell treatment

SAN DIEGO – The abused orphan pup “Dwyane” who has severe disfigurements is on the road to recovery due to stem cell therapy. by Vet Stem, out of Poway.

The 1-year-old puppy was reportedly kicked, beaten and forced to wear a wire muzzle before getting rescued in Tijuana.

He was taken to Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Sante Fe last month. Since then, the dog has undergone several procedures, including a hip surgery Tuesday.

Animal hospital officials said Dwayne’s work isn’t over yet, he still needs major reconstruction to his elbow and additional facial surgeries to help him breathe easier.

“There is no risk involved because we use the dogs own tissue to isolate the stem cell,” said Dr. Jeffrey Schaffer with Vet Stem of Poway.

“Today, we gave the injection of the stem cells in the hip and then a slow one through the vein,” said Helen Woodward Animal chief veterinarian Dr. Patricia Carter. “Then we gave him something that made him unsleepy, but he’s still recovering from the surgery two days ago.”

Dwayne is a warrior and shows his love to those who have love to give.

“He is adorable, sweet and with everything that is going on he wants to give you kisses and love,” said Dr. Jeffrey Schaffer.

Dwayne has had over $40,000 donated for medical from around the world, including Paris. He’s also had plenty of people giving well wishes and dropping off toys at the animal hospital.

HWAC posts updates on Dwayne and other orphan pets on their website.