Wounded man found dead in Vista

VISTA, Calif. – Detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found in Vista Wednesday.

A man with visible injuries to his body was found unresponsive in the 2200 block of San Clemente Avenue in Vista around 11 a.m., according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrived and found the victim dead. Homicide detectives were called to investigate.

The cause of death or the man’s identity were not released.

Anyone with information about the death should contact sheriff’s homicide unit at 858-974-2321. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 888-580-8477 and are eligible to receive up to $1000 reward for information leading to an arrest.