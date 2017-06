CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A woman is under arrested following a stabbing in Chula Vista Wednesday morning.

The stabbing occurred in the 3000 block of Main Street around 10 a.m., police said.

A man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound to the neck. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

Police have not yet said whether the suspect knew the victim. No further information has been released.