Why a ‘Friends’ reunion keeps Matthew Perry up at night

LOS ANGELES — A “Friends” revival may be a dream for the show’s biggest fans, but it appears to be a nightmare for at least one of its stars.

Matthew Perry is having some sleepless nights over how well received a new “Friends” show would be.

“When I’m asleep, I have this nightmare that we do ‘Friends’ again and nobody cares,” Perry told Variety in and interview published on Monday. “We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it.”

That won’t stop fans for asking for it, especially with all the reboots of popular shows such as “Twin Peaks,” “Arrested Development” and “Gilmore Girls.”

It’s a frequent request of the cast which along with Perry included Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

In December Aniston told ITV that fans shouldn’t count on a reunion.

“I don’t know what we would do,” she said. “I think that period of time was sort of nostalgic, you know?”

Perry echoed that sentiment and said if anyone asks him he will say no.

“The thing is: We ended on such a high,” he said. “We can’t beat it. Why would we go and do it again?”