Volunteers make upgrades to Camp Pendleton facilities

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — More than 350 volunteers from Home Depot will upgrade several facilities at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton on Wednesday.

Volunteers will renovate the Guard House and the K9 training building.

“The Guard House needs many renovations to the living areas and kitchenette so service members can live safely and comfortably,” officials said. “At the K9 training building, volunteers will paint and repair kennels as well as construct a new shade structure and obstacle course to increase the quality of training.”Volunteers will also create six custom playhouses for the children living on base.

More than 38,000 military family members live in base housing complexes at Camp Pendleton.