× Suspected drunk driver crashes on I-5

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A DUI suspect and a passenger suffered major injuries in a solo crash on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista early Wednesday.

The wreck in the northbound lanes at the J Street offramp was reported around 12:20 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver was placed under arrest on suspicion of DUI and was taken to a hospital, along with a passenger, according to the CHP. A second passenger may have walked away after the crash.