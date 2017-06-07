Small earthquake felt in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake that struck Wednesday in Riverside County shook areas as far away as Valley Center, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake hit around 12:15 a.m. at a depth of about 10 miles. Its epicenter was about three miles southwest of Cabazon in Riverside County, six miles southeast of Banning, 16 miles west-northwest of Palm Springs and 78 miles north-northeast of San Diego, according to a computer-generated report from the USGS.

No damage was reported.