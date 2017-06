SAN DIEGO – One person was stabbed Wednesday night during a concert at the Observatory North Park.

Just after 8:30 p.m., police officers arrived at the venue in the 2800 block of University Avenue responding to reports of a fight, according to San Diego police. Inside the venue, officers found there had been a fight and that one person had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.