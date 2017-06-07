× Masked men rob marijuana dispensary

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – Police are looking for several masked men who allegedly robbed a Spring Valley pot shop late Tuesday.

Witnesses said five or six men who were wearing masks and armed with guns robbed High Society Marijuana Dispensary in the 8600 block of Troy Street around 11:30 p.m.

The men reportedly left the scene in a silver Ford Explorer. Police have not released further information.

Nobody was injured in the robbery.

