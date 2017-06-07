Horse named ‘JLo’ breaks loose, runs free on Fiesta Island overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A horse had a taste of freedom, splashed around Mission Bay and roamed around Fiesta Island overnight Tuesday.

The 6-year-old horse named "JLo" broke loose from its tether at 3 p.m. Tuesday as the owners were loading three of their horses on Fiesta Island, San Diego Humane Society official told FOX 5.

They told FOX 5 that JLo was having a good day until she got spooked when the owners were trying to get her into their trailer.

After hours of trying to corral the horse, they called the Humane Society for help.

The animal rescue team arrived around 8:30 p.m., but struggled to capture JLo who appeared to be stressed. The darkness made corralling the horse too difficult, so the animal rescue team left the area and let the horse remain free overnight.

San Diego police assisted by blocking the exit of Fiesta Island so the animal wouldn't leave the island.

Wednesday morning, the Humane Society team joined the owners and installed a temporary corral around JLo. The unruly horse continued to avoid getting in the trailer until the group closed the corral forcing the animal to get in it.