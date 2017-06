Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO- Thanks to sites like Twitch, a growing number of millennials with a penchant for gaming are trading in their desk jobs for their home desktops.

Meet three local streamers who weigh the risk versus reward of gaming from home. In addition to gaming as a full-time profession, these three also play to raise money for charities. Monty recently raised over $5000 for St. Jude Children's Research.