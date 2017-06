CHULA VISTA, Calif. — An elderly man crashed his car into a Greek restaurant Wednesday morning in Chula Vista.

Around 11:30 a.m., police say the driver of a black Toyota Camry Solara mistook the gas pedal for the brake and slammed into Daphne’s California Greek at Terra Nova Plaza in the 300 block of E. H Street.

A few customers and employees were in the restaurant at the time but no one, including the driver, was injured.

32.639410 -117.051423