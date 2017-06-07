Build a Race Car with Dad Event
-
Single mother told she can’t attend father-daughter dance
-
SDWrap teams with famed YouTubers to make it big
-
Collectible cars roll into Miramar for monthly meetup
-
Subcompact CUV’s hit the market
-
Paralyzed Marine walks for the first time in 33 years
-
-
First responders help deliver small fry in McDonald’s parking lot
-
Google cofounder’s ‘flying car’ makes its debut
-
Ford cutting 1,400 jobs
-
The Fate of the Furious
-
SDUSD may support bill blocking contractors who build border wall from future state-funded projects
-
-
Gianforte wins Montana election despite allegedly ‘body-slamming’ journalist
-
Disney reveals new details about Star Wars Land — and it sounds incredible
-
Volkswagen’s illegal pollution could cause thousands of early deaths