Attempted kidnapping reported near Encinitas school

ENCINITAS, Calif. – Deputies were investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping near an elementary school in Encinitas.
The alleged incident happened Tuesday near Park Dale Lane Elementary School at 2050 Parkdale Lane, according to a Solana Beach School District official. They notified San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, who are investigating it.
The school sent a letter to parents of students to let them know.
Encinitas Union School District posted on Twitter that there was no evidence of a kidnapping.
No other details were released.
33.046989 -117.242449