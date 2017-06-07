Attempted kidnapping reported near Encinitas school

ENCINITAS, Calif. – Deputies were investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping near an elementary school in Encinitas.

The alleged incident happened Tuesday near Park Dale Lane Elementary School at 2050 Parkdale Lane, according to a Solana Beach School District official. They notified San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, who are investigating it.

The school sent a letter to parents of students to let them know.

Encinitas Union School District posted on Twitter that there was no evidence of a kidnapping.

No evidence of a kidnapping. Investigation ongoing by EUSD and @SDSheriff. — Encinitas Union SD (@eusdtweets) June 7, 2017

No other details were released.