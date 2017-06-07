3 siblings and close friend, who were reported missing, found dead

DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo. — Two brothers, their sister and a close friend had been missing for hours Tuesday before authorities discovered their bodies.

Four people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Daviess County, Missouri Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred at 1:40 p.m. along Missouri Route190 just a half-mile west of the Daviess Grundy County Line, but it took several hours before authorities were notified, WDAF reported.

The occupants of the vehicle were reported missing in the hours in between.

According to the online crash report, the four were traveling east on MO 190 in a 1994 Isuzu Rodeo when it partially traveled off the right side of the road. The driver, 20-year-old Trey Shaw, over-corrected and as the vehicle returned to the roadway, it skidded and began to travel off of the roadway.

Investigators say the Rodeo traveled parallel to the roadway, before going down an embankment and went airborne. It came to a halt in a ditch.

The crash report says the vehicle was difficult to see from the roadway and wasn’t discovered until several hours later. The victims were pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m.

The impact killed the Shaw, 18-year-old Malachi Knapp,19-year-old Matheson Knapp and 31-year-old Micah Knapp, according to the report. No one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.

Friends of the family posted their condolences along with pictures on Facebook Tuesday.