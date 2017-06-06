× U2 adds San Diego show at Qualcomm to The Joshua Tree Tour 2017

SAN DIEGO — Irish supergroup U2 has added a San Diego date to its tour marking the 30th anniversary of “The Joshua Tree,” it was announced Tuesday.

U2 is scheduled to perform the album in full Sept. 22 at Qualcomm Stadium. The local venue is one of several added to the lineup for the “The Joshua Tree Tour 2017.”

Newly announced dates include a second run of shows in the United States in September, and venues in Mexico and South America in October. In addition to previously scheduled dates in North America and Europe, U2 is now scheduled to visit Detroit, Michigan; Buffalo, New York; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Indianapolis, Indiana; Kansas City, Missouri; St. Louis, Missouri; Mexico City, Mexico; Bogota, Columbia; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Santiago, Chile; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Released in March 1987, “The Joshua Tree,” was the U2’s first to reach No. 1 on U.S. charts. More than 25 million copies have been sold worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time. It includes some of the band’s biggest hits, including “With or Without You,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “Where the Streets Have No Name.”

U2.com subscribers will have access to a priority ticket pre-sale beginning Thursday.