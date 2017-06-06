× Sentencing for driver in DUI crash that killed teen postponed

SAN DIEGO – Sentencing was postponed Tuesday to July 20 for a woman who left the scene after her car fatally struck a teenage boy on a Tierrasanta roadway.

Jessica Rene Medsker, 20, pleaded guilty last month to a felony charge of hit-and-run causing death. The defendant — who has no prior record — faces anywhere from probation to four years in prison.

The conviction is considered a “wobbler,” meaning a judge could reduce it to a misdemeanor at the court’s discretion, said Deputy District Attorney Andrew Aguilar.

Superior Court Judge Polly Shamoon rescheduled the sentencing hearing to next month so Medsker’s attorneys can respond to the prosecution’s statement in aggravation.

Medsker was taken into custody and was ordered held without bail pending sentencing.

Aguilar said 16-year-old Alex Funk and a friend were walking southbound in the fast lane of the 5700 block of Santo Road with their backs toward traffic around midnight on March 9. The victim’s friend managed to jump onto a median to avoid being hit.

Funk’s family had moved to San Diego seven months before the accident, relatives said.

A motorcyclist who was following Medsker estimated she was driving 60 mph in a 45-mph zone when her car struck the teen, according to Aguilar. Medsker was arrested six days later, about a mile from the stretch of road where the victim died.

The defendant admitted taking sips from her boyfriend’s alcoholic drink at a La Jolla restaurant earlier in the evening, the prosecutor said.