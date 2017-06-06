Police search for missing teen with autism

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a 19-year-old man with autism who was reported missing.

Devon Fink was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday with his caretaker at a trolley stop on 1300 Park Boulevard. Finks got onto an eastbound bus on Broadway while his caretaker was helping other clients.

Fink is black, 5-foot-6 with black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray and white striped sweater, orange pants, dark-frame glasses and was carrying a black backpack.

Finks, who has difficulty verbally communicating and cannot take care of himself, lives in the City Heights area but does not know how to get home on his own.

Anyone who sees him or knows information about his whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.