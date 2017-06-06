Pipeline could run right through Poway

POWAY–Poway’s mayor Steve Vaus has been vocal in his opposition of a proposed natural gas pipeline that will cut through part of his city. Tuesday night he asked the city council to send a letter to state regulators opposing the route.

San Diego Gas & Electric’s project would begin in 2020 and take two years to complete. If approved, it would create a 47-mile long pipe from Rainbow to Miramar, and would run through six miles of Poway right down the length of Pomerado Road. The current pipe has been in existence since the late 40’s and runs in a north-south direction near I-5.

The state’s Public Utilities Commission will decide if the project should be approved and where the pipe will be laid. The mayor agrees we need a safer pipeline but said the route makes no sense.

“I doubt you could find a location that would have more impact on homes, businesses, churches and a hospital,” Vaus said. “The bottom line is there has got to be a better way.”

He added if something should go wrong with the pipeline, it would be far safer to have it near the freeway rather than in the densely populated area around Pomerado Road. The Poway city council agreed, signing that letter Tuesday night.

But they have some opposition. Vaus said Caltrans doesn’t want it along I-15 and the city of Escondido — through which nearly eight miles of the pipeline will run — has sent a letter to the commission fully supporting the project.

The decision must be made by June 12th.