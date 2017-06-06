New Zealand boat capsizes throwing men overboard during America’s Cup

HAMILTON, Bermuda – The New Zealand team survived a huge scare during the America’s Cup Playoff Tuesday when their boat capsized.

Video fo the “spectacular capsize” was posted by the official America’s Cup Twitter account around 1 p.m. PST. The crash happened during the fourth race when Team Land Rover of England was competing against Team Fly Emirates of New Zealand.

Spectacular capsize by @EmiratesTeamNZ #allsafe

Drama during race 4 of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff vs @LandRoverBAR pic.twitter.com/MVvFcZaXAx — America's Cup (@americascup) June 6, 2017

The crew members who remained in the capsized boat were stuck upside down while it was being towed to safety, CNN reported.

“Obviously we’ve sustained quite a bit of damage but I think, firstly and most importantly for us is that all the guys on board are safe and with no major injuries. It’s definitely a relief when you’re seeing a few of them falling off but you can see their heads above water and that they’re are all fine,” Peter Burling of Team New Zealand Helmsman.

The cause for the boat to capsize was not immediately known, although early race reports mentioned the impact the wind was making on the races.

Unbelievable day of racing in ferocious conditions. Glad all are ok on @EmiratesTeamNZ, the fight continues for @LandRoverBAR #americascup https://t.co/wXAzO8na0X — Ben Ainslie (@AinslieBen) June 6, 2017