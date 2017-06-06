MMA fighter ‘War Machine’ sentenced to life in prison

LAS VEGAS – A former mixed martial arts fighter known as “War Machine” will spend the rest of his life behind bars after attacking two people, including his ex-girlfriend, KTNV reported Tuesday.

Jonathan “War Machine” Koppenhaver was sentenced Monday after being convicted on several charges.

Koppenhaver was found guilty on 29 charges in connection to the attack on his ex-girlfriend Christy Mack and the man she was dating – Corey Thomas.

The emergency room doctor who treated Mack testified that she had a broken nose, fractured a rib, broken facial bones and lost teeth. He went on to say her liver was so damaged, you could compare it to someone who had been in a car crash, KTNV reported.

War Machine told the judge Monday he has been thinking about everything that happened and hates himself for it.

“I hate myself. I should be dead. I should be in the ground with Aaron Hernandez,” Koppenhaver said.

Koppenhaver received life in prison with the possibility of parole after 36 years.

“If he gets out of jail, he will kill me,” Mack said.

The defense said they will appeal.

War Machine was a former trainer at the mixed martial arts gym Undisputed Downtown San Diego, billed as “San Diego’s toughest and friendliest fight gym.”