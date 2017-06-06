Man attacked by dog, beaten with metal object during assault

SAN DIEGO — A suspect beat, bit and attempted to strangle a man after trying to sic a dog on him and his companion in Logan Heights early Tuesday, according to police.

The two men were approached by the man and a woman walking a dog along Commercial Street near Oceanview Boulevard at around 1:45 a.m. The suspect attempted to have his dog attack both men, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

One of the men was able to run off. The suspect then attacked the other and beat him with a metal object, bit him and tried to choke him, Delimitros said. The assailant apparently fled afterward.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for major, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the officer.