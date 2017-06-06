× Man asking for directions exposed himself to woman, cops say

SAN DIEGO — Police are investigating a report of a man who exposed himself to a woman in Carmel Valley early Tuesday.

A man driving a white Toyota RAV4 pulled over near 10880 W. Ocean Air Drive around 8 a.m. to ask a woman for directions and then exposed himself, authorities said.

The suspect was described as an Asian/Filipino man, medium to heavy build, 25 to 30 years old with black hair, brown eyes and a black goatee. He was wearing a light-colored shirt and with orange or red pants.

One person was detained nearby for questioning but has not yet been charged.