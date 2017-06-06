Jogger killed by suspected drunk driver was father of five

VISTA, Calif. — Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 40-year-old man who was fatally struck by a suspected drunken driver while jogging with his wife alongside a Vista roadway.

Nanglee Vang of Vista died at the scene after he was hit by a northbound vehicle that went up onto the sidewalk on South Melrose Drive near Shadowridge Drive Friday evening, according to the sheriff’s department and the county Medical Examiner’s Office. He was killed one day before his 41st birthday.

The accident left Vang’s wife in critical condition. The couple has five children, according to a GoFundMe.com page raising money to offset funeral costs and medical expenses.

The 24-year-old driver involved in the crash was placed under arrest and was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s department. Authorities have yet to release his name.