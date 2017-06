SAN DIEGO — A gas station in San Ysidro was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday.

The suspect walked into the Valero station on the corner of East San Ysidro Boulevard and Center Street, pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded cash shortly after 3:30 a.m., according to San Diego police Sgt. Jordan Wells.

The cashier handed over some money from the register and the robber left in a waiting vehicle, according to the sergeant.